Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$716.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.28.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

