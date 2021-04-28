BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 21,160 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,024 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,560,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,944,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.