BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,701 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.