BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,148 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 43.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $10,321,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $237.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.37. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $120.74 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

In other news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.