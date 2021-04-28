BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Separately, TheStreet raised BCB Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $239.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.60.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

