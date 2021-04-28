Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

BECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,127. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

