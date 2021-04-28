Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SATS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

