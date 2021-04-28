Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

NYSE BABA opened at $235.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

