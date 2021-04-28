Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,241.35.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,894.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

