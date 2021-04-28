Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $331,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.