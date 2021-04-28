Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $$105.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $93.90 and a 1 year high of $122.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

