BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,240,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGNE. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.56.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $323.42 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $136.48 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.46 and a 200-day moving average of $304.99.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

