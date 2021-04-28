Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after buying an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,499 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,810,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,421 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,346. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96.

