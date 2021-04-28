Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.14. 3,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.01 and its 200-day moving average is $374.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.30 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

