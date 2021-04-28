Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.91. 30,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.25.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

