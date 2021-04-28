Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,495. The stock has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $226.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

