Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 7,574 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 79,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,501,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,004,000 after buying an additional 318,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 161,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,607,432. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $195.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

