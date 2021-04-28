Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $87.15

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.15 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.12). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12), with a volume of 5,700 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

