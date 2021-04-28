BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Short Interest Update

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BG Medicine stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. BG Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
BG Medicine Company Profile
