BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Short Interest Update

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BG Medicine stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. BG Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

BG Medicine Company Profile

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

