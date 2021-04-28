Binance USD Hits Market Cap of $6.98 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $6.98 billion and $5.92 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.77 or 0.00872872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00097000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.20 or 0.07988507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001439 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 6,976,260,604 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

