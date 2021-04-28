Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $73,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Biogen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.26. 12,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

