Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHVN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

BHVN stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

