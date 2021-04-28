Bitcoin Diamond Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.68 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $426.50 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00004168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001143 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002834 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018774 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

