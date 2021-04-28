Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.22 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $583.54 million and approximately $30.22 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $68.94 or 0.00126585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00061484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065565 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00273921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

