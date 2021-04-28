BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

LMT opened at $373.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.67. The company has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

