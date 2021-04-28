BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 12.4% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

NYSE DE opened at $382.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.