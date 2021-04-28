BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $346.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

