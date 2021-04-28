BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 729 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $185.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.82. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $188.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

