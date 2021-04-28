Black Hills Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.565 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.