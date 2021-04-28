Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) PT Raised to $74.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

BKH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 28.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.