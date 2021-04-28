Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKI. Barclays reduced their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.65. 548,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.25. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Black Knight by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Black Knight by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Black Knight by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Black Knight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

