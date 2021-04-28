Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Earnings Results

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 457,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,047. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $45.77 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.