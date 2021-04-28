BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Holdings Decreased by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $88,000.

BTZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,079. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

