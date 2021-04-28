Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.