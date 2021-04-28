BMO Capital Markets Cuts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$19.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of ARE opened at C$18.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$13.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.2299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.