BMO Capital Markets Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $150.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.
Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $142.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $144.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.69.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
