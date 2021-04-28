BMO Capital Markets Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $150.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $142.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $144.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

