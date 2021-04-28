Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,182 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $107.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

