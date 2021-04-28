Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 254 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

