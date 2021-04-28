Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $355,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

