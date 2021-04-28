Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $500,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

GDXJ opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

