Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Southern by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.93.

NYSE SO opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.