Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases New Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

