Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

WIFI has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. William Blair cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $623.82 million, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 192.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 28,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

