Bokf Na Buys 374 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

