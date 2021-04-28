Bokf Na Buys 6,553 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 54.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $149.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.93.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

