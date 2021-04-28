Bokf Na Has $2.22 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

