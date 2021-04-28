Bokf Na Sells 3,186 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bokf Na cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

