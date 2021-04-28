Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. 407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58.

BDNNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

