Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Tops $0.0279 on Exchanges

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $10.71 million and $337,512.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.57 or 0.00860719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00096942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.82 or 0.07891929 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars.

