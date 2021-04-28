BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,394 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:BWA opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.